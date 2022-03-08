Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $77.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.97 million and the lowest is $59.70 million. Myovant Sciences posted sales of $24.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $278.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.35 million to $395.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $494.39 million, with estimates ranging from $383.00 million to $658.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.43. 781,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,973. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.75.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $36,949.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,628 shares of company stock valued at $401,625. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 268.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 100.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

