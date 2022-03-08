Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. Superior Drilling Products reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Superior Drilling Products.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SDPI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. 101,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 million, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of -0.01. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.