Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. Superior Drilling Products reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Superior Drilling Products.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.