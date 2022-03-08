Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $248.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) will post sales of $248.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.52 million and the lowest is $233.30 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $177.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.09) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,450,000 after buying an additional 24,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,409,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,630. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

