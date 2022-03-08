Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.27. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

CHUY has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of CHUY opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Chuy’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

