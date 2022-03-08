Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) to report $9.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.55 million to $10.81 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $11.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $42.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.99 million to $43.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $51.12 million, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $57.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 414.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 149,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,226. The stock has a market cap of $162.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $9.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

