Zacks: Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) will post sales of $28.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.10 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $33.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $121.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.10 million to $122.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $131.90 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $133.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in FS Bancorp by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.47. 634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,628. The firm has a market cap of $249.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.18. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

