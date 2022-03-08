Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OneConnect Financial Technology.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of OCFT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 114,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,744. The company has a market capitalization of $545.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $19.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2,455.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 271,753 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter worth $965,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 5,335.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 246,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

