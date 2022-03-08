Zacks: Brokerages Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.40). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TCON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 87,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $254,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 253,369 shares of company stock valued at $646,241. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.