Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $54.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. BOKF NA purchased a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,481,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,005,000 after buying an additional 450,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,472,000 after buying an additional 314,531 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 5,472.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after buying an additional 282,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,296,000 after buying an additional 163,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

