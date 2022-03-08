Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup lowered their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded ExlService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.20.

EXLS stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ExlService by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,091,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ExlService by 14.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

