Zacks Investment Research Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to Strong Sell

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have slid and underperformed the industry in past three months. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while. In addition, incremental freight expenses and supply-chain challenges are concerning. These factors hurt the fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both its top and the bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nonetheless, both sales and earnings improved year over year, buoyed by the solid execution of its 2.0 initiative, which is focused on marketing, merchandising and store prototype. However, margins were soft in the reported quarter. For first-quarter fiscal 2022, comps are likely to decrease in mid-teens with an operating margin deleverage of 750 bps from the level reported in the fiscal first quarter. It assumes a comp decline in mid-single digits for fiscal 2021.”

Several other research firms have also commented on BURL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.25.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $173.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $173.10 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

