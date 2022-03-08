Zacks Investment Research Lowers Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Sell

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Get Workiva alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

WK stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.47. Workiva has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after acquiring an additional 328,993 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $10,434,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,101 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.