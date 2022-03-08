Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $134.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.38.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $85.42 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

