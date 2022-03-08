Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $9.93 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,091,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 765,545 shares in the last quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,909,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

