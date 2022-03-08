Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Zealand Pharma A/S to post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $559.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

