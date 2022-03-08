Zero Reaches Market Capitalization of $431,091.40 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $431,091.40 and $72,777.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.00310037 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00073830 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00089920 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005287 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,151,295 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

