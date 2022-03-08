Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $92.12

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.12 and last traded at $92.86, with a volume of 1857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $408.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,095 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,381,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.