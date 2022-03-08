Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $92.12

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.12 and last traded at $92.86, with a volume of 1857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.52.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,095 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,381,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD)
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
