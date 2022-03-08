Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.57.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $110.47. The stock had a trading volume of 118,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,198. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $107.72 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $25,642,423. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

