ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.22

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 73923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,795 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,456 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4,654,387.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

