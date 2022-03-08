ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.22

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 73923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.
About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.