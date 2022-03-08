Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zumiez have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company seems well poised to capitalize on the trends in the apparel space backed by its one-channel concept and advanced in-store fulfillment capabilities. Its solid efforts to meet robust demand with distinct merchandise offering continue to contribute to its performance. The company’s consumer-centric strategy appears encouraging. Despite tough retail conditions, Zumiez posted sturdy holiday sales results. Net sales rose 9% for the nine-week period ended Jan 1, 2022, while comparable sales increased 6%. Following the holiday season performance, management reaffirmed fiscal 2021 net sales year-over-year growth projection of just over 20%. However, it continues to envision year-over year net sales growth for the final quarter to be below the quarter-to-date trends.”

Get Zumiez alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZUMZ. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.60.

ZUMZ opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.