-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.08). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunlight Financial.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUNL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Sunlight Financial stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. 1,502,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,806. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sunlight Financial by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

