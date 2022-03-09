-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.08). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunlight Financial.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUNL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Sunlight Financial stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. 1,502,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,806. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sunlight Financial by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.