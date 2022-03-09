$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Thorne Healthtech’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thorne Healthtech.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

THRN stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.36. Thorne Healthtech has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Thorne Healthtech by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Thorne Healthtech by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

