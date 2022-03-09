$0.10 EPS Expected for Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Indonesia Energy’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Indonesia Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Indonesia Energy.
Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Indonesia Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Indonesia Energy (Get Rating)
Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.
