-$0.15 EPS Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ SOLO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,115. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

