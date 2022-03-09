-$0.19 EPS Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GALT. StockNews.com began coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,953,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 63,199 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GALT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,133. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

