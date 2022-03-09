$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Rackspace Technology posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 681,965 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 519,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,688,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.