$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Rackspace Technology posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 681,965 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 519,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,688,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

