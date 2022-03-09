-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.24). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

NASDAQ BASE traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.91. 9,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,110. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,863,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

