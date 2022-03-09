$0.28 EPS Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryan Specialty Group.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.14. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

