$0.31 EPS Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on FULT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 82,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About Fulton Financial (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.