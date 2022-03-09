-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.05. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 211.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

THS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,885,000 after purchasing an additional 317,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 117,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $35.11 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.59, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

