$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.72. 1,006,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,491. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,974 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

