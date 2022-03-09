-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sonendo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.46). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.41) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonendo.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.32.

NYSE:SONX opened at $3.66 on Friday. Sonendo has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,822,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $11,477,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $4,796,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $3,851,000. Finally, Yu Fan purchased a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $3,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

