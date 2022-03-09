-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sonendo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.46). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.41) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonendo.
Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million.
NYSE:SONX opened at $3.66 on Friday. Sonendo has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,822,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $11,477,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $4,796,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $3,851,000. Finally, Yu Fan purchased a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $3,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.
About Sonendo (Get Rating)
Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonendo (SONX)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonendo (SONX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.