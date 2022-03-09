$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.63. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $68.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after acquiring an additional 259,180 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

