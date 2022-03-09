$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.69. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. 27,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,026. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $1,414,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $4,607,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

