$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Visteon posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

VC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $8.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.44. 14,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.30. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,547 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after purchasing an additional 173,616 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

