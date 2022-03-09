$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Visteon posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Visteon.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $8.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.44. 14,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.30. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,547 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after purchasing an additional 173,616 shares in the last quarter.
About Visteon (Get Rating)
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visteon (VC)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.