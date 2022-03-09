$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. AerCap reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AerCap.

AER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AER opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.76.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

