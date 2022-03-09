$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Minerals Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 65.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,285,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $88.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

