$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) will report $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.72. Centene posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

CNC opened at $81.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.78. Centene has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $86.81.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

