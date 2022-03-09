$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.76. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,325. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.24. The firm has a market cap of $569.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $78.89 and a one year high of $97.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,246,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 95.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

