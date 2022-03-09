10,046 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 65.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 38.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.25.

NYSE:BURL opened at $180.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.23 and its 200-day moving average is $268.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.