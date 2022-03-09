10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). 10x Genomics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 236.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 10x Genomics.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Cowen dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $2,119,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $2,369,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,865 shares of company stock valued at $16,849,587. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 30,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,971. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average of $136.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.60 and a beta of 1.71.

About 10x Genomics (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.