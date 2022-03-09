$154.34 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will post $154.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.90 million to $155.00 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $117.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $687.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $685.10 million to $690.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $829.58 million, with estimates ranging from $766.85 million to $852.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $58,551,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,978,000 after acquiring an additional 570,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, reaching $106.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,566. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.35. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.24.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.