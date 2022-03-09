$17.10 Million in Sales Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) to post sales of $17.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $13.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $61.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $61.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $68.35 million, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $68.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 316,969 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 85,477 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 72,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.93. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

