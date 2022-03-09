$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $10.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.60.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after acquiring an additional 424,182 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $227.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower has a 52 week low of $199.78 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.