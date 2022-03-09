$231.97 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) will report $231.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.90 million to $235.03 million. Life Storage reported sales of $171.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $962.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $946.40 million to $987.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Life Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Life Storage by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,985. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $154.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

