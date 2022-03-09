260,600 Shares in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 260,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.99% of IMARA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IMARA by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IMARA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $49,527.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 65,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,674.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and sold 316,747 shares worth $712,891. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. IMARA Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.66.

IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

