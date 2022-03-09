2,639 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:SONY opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.79. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

