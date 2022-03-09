$3.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.45. Pool reported earnings per share of $2.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $17.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $17.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.32 to $19.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.75.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $437.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $477.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.36. Pool has a one year low of $330.20 and a one year high of $582.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

