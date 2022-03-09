$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) to post $3.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.39 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $13.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.38 billion to $13.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $1,132,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,099,000 after acquiring an additional 907,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.64. 21,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33. LKQ has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.