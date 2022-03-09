$3.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the highest is $3.80 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $15.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. 3,779,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 249.23 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Aramark by 320.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Aramark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after acquiring an additional 194,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aramark by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 149,027 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 124.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 301,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

